CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $81.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

