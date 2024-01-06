DA Davidson Cuts Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target to $32.50

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 20.74%. Equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

