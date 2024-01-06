Dalradian Resources (LON:DALR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $86.25

Dalradian Resources Inc. (LON:DALR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.25 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.08). Dalradian Resources shares last traded at GBX 86.25 ($1.10), with a volume of 381 shares traded.
Dalradian Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 86.25.
About Dalradian Resources
Dalradian Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver ores. It primarily focuses on the development of Curraghinalt project in Northern Ireland, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as SA Resources Inc and changed its name to Dalradian Resources Inc in April 2010.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dalradian Resources
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dalradian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalradian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.