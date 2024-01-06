Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Davis Select International ETF worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Davis Select International ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DINT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.03. 46,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79.

About Davis Select International ETF

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

