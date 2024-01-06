Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 2.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,537. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

