Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $903,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,877,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $6,421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,462,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,261,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,995. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 218.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.88.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

