Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes $2.52 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock traded up $2.57 on Friday, hitting $138.58. 68,945,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,520,232. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $151.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $114.25.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

