Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEARCA:DPSI) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.80

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEARCA:DPSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and traded as low as $5.68. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 25,736 shares changing hands.

Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Decisionpoint Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decisionpoint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

