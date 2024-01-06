Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG) Insider Acquires A$10,100.00 in Stock

Decmil Group Limited (ASX:DCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Thomas bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,100.00 ($6,870.75).

Peter Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Peter Thomas bought 19,589 shares of Decmil Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,015.75 ($2,731.80).

Decmil Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.47.

About Decmil Group

Decmil Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, engineering, construction, and maintenance works for infrastructure, resources, energy, and construction sectors primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments: Construction and Engineering, and Accommodation. The company undertakes various projects in the infrastructure sector, which include road and bridge civil engineering, and railway network and airport projects.

