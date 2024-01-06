Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $395.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

