Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $395.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.73. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

