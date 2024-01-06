Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.66. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 4,889 shares.
Deswell Industries Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.
Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 7.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Deswell Industries
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deswell Industries
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.