Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $2.66. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 4,889 shares.

Deswell Industries Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 7.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Deswell Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deswell Industries stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Deswell Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DSWL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,404 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.12% of Deswell Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.