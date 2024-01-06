Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,151 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $735,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 77.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DVN stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

