Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $29,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.51. 680,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,929. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $157.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.18) to GBX 2,950 ($37.57) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

