Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diamondback Energy

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

