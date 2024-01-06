Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Position Increased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 1.81% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,572,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080,665 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 504.5% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after buying an additional 604,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,762,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 917,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after buying an additional 442,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,068,000.

NYSEARCA:DFGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 318,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,167. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

