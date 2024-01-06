Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $33,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.66. 2,010,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,935. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

