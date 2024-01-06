Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,643,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751,285 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,184,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,530 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,528,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,261,000 after acquiring an additional 92,597 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,044,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,389,000.

DUHP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 644,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,053. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

