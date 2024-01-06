Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,405,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,113,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,822,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 103,404 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after acquiring an additional 291,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,730,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,254. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.