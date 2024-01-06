Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,386,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,699,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,122,000.

DFAX stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

