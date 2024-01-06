discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Up 0.5%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 761 ($9.69) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.50). 77,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 227,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 742 ($9.45).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DSCV shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.12) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.78) price objective on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 696.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £709.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,217.39 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,217.39%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

