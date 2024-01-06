Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Docebo by 54.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 132,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 100.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 249,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 124,895 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Docebo by 16.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Docebo by 16.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

DCBO opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $46.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.03 million. Docebo had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

