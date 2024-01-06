Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Receives $32.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,129 shares of company stock worth $2,755,736 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 364.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $3,435,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $47.78 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 51.81% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

