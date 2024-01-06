DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lowered its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. DouYu International accounts for about 0.7% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,204,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 66.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 111,621 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,288,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 59,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 877,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,517. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $292.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. DouYu International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

