Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $21.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOCS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $223,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,656,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,456,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

