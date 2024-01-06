Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.28

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.28 and traded as high as C$22.64. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$22.58, with a volume of 34,606 shares.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$948.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.05.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of C$132.51 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.8207395 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

About Dream Unlimited

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is -24.51%.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

