Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.90.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 111,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. Driven Brands has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $581.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

