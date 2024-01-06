Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $30.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.71.

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 492,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,763,365.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $660,015 in the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dropbox by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

