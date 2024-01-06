Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Trimmed by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.