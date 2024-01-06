Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Shares of DNG opened at C$4.01 on Friday. Dynacor Group has a 12 month low of C$2.83 and a 12 month high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.30. The company has a market cap of C$150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza bought 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,447.89. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

