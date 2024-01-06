Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the period. Dynavax Technologies makes up 4.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $85,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $26,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $26,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,755 shares of company stock worth $1,009,993. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DVAX

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.