e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.76

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.76 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.31 ($0.12). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,207,471 shares traded.

e-therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 22.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.69. The firm has a market cap of £65.68 million, a PE ratio of -562.50 and a beta of 0.39.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-therapeutics plc engages in drug discovery research activities in the United Kingdom. It offers HepNet, a proprietary, hepatocyte-specific, and computational biology platform that addresses key limitations of the biopharmaceutical industry, including extracting value from big data, addressing complex diseases, and improving translatability in research and development; and GalOmic, a RNA interference (RNAi) chemistry platform, which enables the generation of GalNAc-conjugated short interfering RNA drug candidates for hepatocyte-specific gene silencing through RNAi of any target gene identified by HepNet.

