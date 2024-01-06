Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 3.6% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.86. 973,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,174. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $150.86 and a 12 month high of $241.97.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.