ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.30

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.30 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 112.71 ($1.44). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 627,610 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ECO Animal Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,525.00 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, insider David Hallas purchased 37,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £40,024.54 ($50,967.20). 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

