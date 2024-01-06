Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading Up 0%

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.72. 2,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.71.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $896,000.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

