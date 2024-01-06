Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Director Jerry Kroll Sells 50,000 Shares

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) Director Jerry Kroll sold 50,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerry Kroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Jerry Kroll sold 100 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $40.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Jerry Kroll sold 2,430 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $972.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Jerry Kroll sold 26,384 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $10,553.60.

On Monday, December 4th, Jerry Kroll sold 42,593 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $17,037.20.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Jerry Kroll sold 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $47,000.00.

On Friday, October 13th, Jerry Kroll purchased 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Thursday, October 19th, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles ( NASDAQ:SOLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 2,290.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts and custom built vehicles.

