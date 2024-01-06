Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Director Jerry Kroll Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLOGet Free Report) Director Jerry Kroll sold 50,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 268,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jerry Kroll also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 14th, Jerry Kroll sold 100 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $40.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Jerry Kroll sold 2,430 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $972.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Jerry Kroll sold 26,384 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $10,553.60.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Jerry Kroll sold 42,593 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $17,037.20.
  • On Wednesday, October 11th, Jerry Kroll sold 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $47,000.00.
  • On Friday, October 13th, Jerry Kroll purchased 100,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00.
  • On Monday, October 23rd, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.
  • On Thursday, October 19th, Jerry Kroll sold 125,000 shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Stock Performance

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 2,290.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrameccanica Vehicles

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

(Get Free Report)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts and custom built vehicles.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.