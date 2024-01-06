Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) Trading Down 10.2%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2024

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ELIQGet Free Report) fell 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 161,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 354,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Electriq Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

Electriq Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electriq Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electriq Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.