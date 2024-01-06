Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) Trading Down 10.2%

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) fell 10.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34. 161,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 354,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Electriq Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.

Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

Electriq Power Company Profile

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy.

