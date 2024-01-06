Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $99,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,559,741.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $1,282,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,250,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.61. 1,698,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,506. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.24. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

