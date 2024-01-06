Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Issues Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 196.25% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Shares of ELVA stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 267,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Electrovaya

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrovaya stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,353,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000. Electrovaya makes up 4.5% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 10.16% of Electrovaya as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Featured Stories

