Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Posts Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 196.25% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

ELVA opened at $3.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.92. Electrovaya has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electrovaya stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Electrovaya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ELVA

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.