Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Posts Earnings Results

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 196.25% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELVA opened at $3.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Electrovaya stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Electrovaya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Electrovaya

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.