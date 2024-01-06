Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Raised by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock worth $139,620,706. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $618.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $636.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.69. The stock has a market cap of $587.08 billion, a PE ratio of 112.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

