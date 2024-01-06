Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
NYSE:ERJ opened at $17.50 on Friday. Embraer has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Embraer will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
