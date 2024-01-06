EMCOR Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th.

EMCOR Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EMCOR Group has a payout ratio of 5.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $12.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $212.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.75. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $142.63 and a 1 year high of $227.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 26.05%. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

