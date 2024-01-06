Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives $32.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $506,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $196,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,166.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,319 shares of company stock worth $1,977,608. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $89,343,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDR opened at $23.53 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

