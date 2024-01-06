EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Price Up 12.3%

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

EnQuest Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

