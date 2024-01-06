Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Up 2.6 %
ENSV opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.18.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
