Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ENSV opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 74.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

