Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,930 shares during the period. Equinor ASA makes up approximately 4.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Down 0.3 %

EQNR stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,822,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.