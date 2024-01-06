Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 0.9% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 41.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 38.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 396,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 110,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EQC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 610,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,615. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

