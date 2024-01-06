Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.35. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 232,200 shares.

Erdene Resource Development Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33.

About Erdene Resource Development

(Get Free Report)

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Bayan Khundii Gold project and the Altan Nar Gold-Polymetallic project located in southwest Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.